// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Royal Blood to join Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up

Royal Blood to join Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up
March 1, 2017 - 19:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Royal Blood have been added to the massive line-up NOS Alive 2017 – joining the likes of Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, The xx, Ryan Adams and many more, NME reports.

The Brighton rock duo are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album – which they describe as ‘sexy’ and ‘more confident’.

“We had a warehouse space in Burbank and it was great,” said frontman Mike Kerr. “We’d party at night and write all day. By that point, we felt the record was coming together and there was a bit of a theme between the songs.”

He added that the band wrote around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.

When quizzed on if their second album would feature more on piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”

Now to launch the record, the band have been added to the stellar line-up of Portugal’s NOS Alive, which also includes Spoon, Warpaint, The Weeknd, Alt-J, Pheonix, The Kills, and loads more.

One of Europe’s finest festivals, NOS Alive takes place at Passeio Maritimo de Alges in Lisbon, Portugal from 6-8 July.

Related links:
NME. Royal Blood to join Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up
 Top stories
Jury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiledJury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiled
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Susan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” docSusan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” doc
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
"Power Rangers" trailer features Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks
“On Body and Soul” takes Berlinale’s critics, audience honors
“Butterfly Kisses” wins Crystal Bear in Berlinale’s Generation sidebar
Connie Britton to topline Netflix comedy-drama “Steady Habits”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Both sides in Aleppo committed war crimes, UN says Cluster munitions were "pervasively used" and air-dropped into densely-populated areas, amounting to the war crime of indiscriminate attacks.
Norway court rules again mass murderer Breivik A Norwegian appeals court says the country didn't violate the human rights of mass murderer Breivik by isolating him in jail.
Ubisoft building a game in the “Avatar” universe Four sequels and several Disney thrill rides are in the works for James Cameron's sprawling sci-fi fantasy epic.
Google allows developers to offer sales on Android apps The one customers will notice most starting is strikethrough pricing, which makes it more obvious when apps are being sold at a reduced rate.