Royal Blood to join Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up
March 1, 2017 - 19:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Royal Blood have been added to the massive line-up NOS Alive 2017 – joining the likes of Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, The xx, Ryan Adams and many more, NME reports.
The Brighton rock duo are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album – which they describe as ‘sexy’ and ‘more confident’.
“We had a warehouse space in Burbank and it was great,” said frontman Mike Kerr. “We’d party at night and write all day. By that point, we felt the record was coming together and there was a bit of a theme between the songs.”
He added that the band wrote around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.
When quizzed on if their second album would feature more on piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”
Now to launch the record, the band have been added to the stellar line-up of Portugal’s NOS Alive, which also includes Spoon, Warpaint, The Weeknd, Alt-J, Pheonix, The Kills, and loads more.
One of Europe’s finest festivals, NOS Alive takes place at Passeio Maritimo de Alges in Lisbon, Portugal from 6-8 July.
