“Spotlight” scribe to re-write Disney’s live-action “Christopher Robin”
March 2, 2017 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Spotlight” writer-director Tom McCarthy is re-writing Disney’s “Christopher Robin”, bringing momentum to the live-action fantasy movie, Variety reports.
The move to hire McCarthy, who won a best original screenplay Oscar last year with Josh Singer for “Spotlight,” comes three months after Marc Forster (“Finding Neverland”) came on board to direct.
The producer is Brigham Taylor (“The Jungle Book”). Alex Ross Perry was hired in November to write the first draft of the screenplay.
Christopher and his pet teddy bear. In the books, Christopher Robin has adventures with a talking Pooh and other animals of the Hundred Acre Wood.
Forster’s film will follow Christopher Robin as an adult workaholic with little time for his family — until Pooh re-enters his life.
Disney licensed the rights to the bear in 1961, leading to TV shows and four feature films: “The Tigger Movie,” “Piglet’s Big Movie,” “Pooh’s Heffalump Movie,” and “Winnie the Pooh.” Kristin Burr will oversee the project for the studio.
McCarthy is executive producer and director of Netflix’s upcoming series “13 Reasons Why.” He wrote and directed “The Station Agent,” “The Visitor,” and “Win Win.”
He is represented by Gersh and the law firm of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. The news was first reported by the Tracking Board.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
You can now receive 50MB attachments on Gmail According to Google’s announcement, this update will propagate to all end-users over the next three days, so keep an eye out for it.
Sweden reintroduces military conscription amid Baltic tensions The decision means that 4,000 men and women will be called up for service from 1 January 2018.
Military insurance fund has raised $812.000 so far: board of trustees At the beginning of the session, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan was unanimously elected the chairman of the board of trustees.
French presidential hopeful Le Pen loses immunity over IS tweets Le Pen had dismissed efforts to lift her immunity as "part of the system that wants to stop the French people's candidate that I am".