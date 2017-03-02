Star-studded thriller “Assassination Nation” adds cast
March 2, 2017 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bella Thorne, Maude Apatow, Bill Skarsgard, Joel McHale, and Colman Domingo have joined the thriller “Assassination Nation”, Variety reports.
The film, written and directed by Sam Levinson, will be produced by Foxtail Entertainment, Phantom Four, and Bron Studios, in association with Creative Wealth Media.
The cast also includes Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young, and Hari Nef, Abra. “Assassination Nation” will begin shooting this spring in Louisiana.
“Assassination Nation” follows four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted, worldwide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker.
Producers are Foxtail Entertainment’s Matthew Malek and Anita Gou, Phantom Four’s David Goyer (“Batman v Superman”) and Kevin Turen, and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert (“Fences”). Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth and Andy Pollack are executive producers.
Malek and Gou launched Foxtail Entertainment last year with a pledge to explore edgy material and champion projects that highlight diversity.
“We couldn’t be happier with this amazing ensemble cast that is going to bring ‘Assassination Nation’ to life in a big way,” Malek and Gou said. “Sam has such a strong vision for the film that will combine an incredible story, a unique visual style, and now a killer cast that is anything but ordinary.”
Thorne starred in “The Duff” and is in Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.” Apatow appeared in her father, Judd Apatow’s, “This Is 40.” McHale currently toplines “The Great Indoors” and starred in “Community.”
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
You can now receive 50MB attachments on Gmail According to Google’s announcement, this update will propagate to all end-users over the next three days, so keep an eye out for it.
Sweden reintroduces military conscription amid Baltic tensions The decision means that 4,000 men and women will be called up for service from 1 January 2018.
Military insurance fund has raised $812.000 so far: board of trustees At the beginning of the session, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan was unanimously elected the chairman of the board of trustees.
French presidential hopeful Le Pen loses immunity over IS tweets Le Pen had dismissed efforts to lift her immunity as "part of the system that wants to stop the French people's candidate that I am".