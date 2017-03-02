Apple shareholders overwhelmingly reject diversity proposal
March 2, 2017 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple shareholders rejected a proposal that would have required the company to improve the diversity of its top ranks. This is the second year in a row that Apple shareholders have shot down the proposal, with just over 95 percent of the vote opposing it this time around — slightly more than last year, The Verge reports.
The proposal, submitted by shareholders Tony Maldonado and Zevin Asset Management, asked Apple to “adopt an accelerated recruitment policy ... to increase the diversity of senior management and its board of directors." Maldonado and Zevin had argued that Apple’s upper ranks were responding too slowly to the company’s own diversity initiatives and that it would ultimately come back to bite them, be it through missing talent or new opportunities.
Though Maldonado didn’t expect the initiative to pass, he was looking to hit at least 6 percent of the vote this year, which would have allowed him to try again in 2018. He missed the target — and one reason why may be that Apple itself encouraged shareholders to reject the proposal.
“Apple basically duped the investors, to be quite honest,” Maldonado told The Verge in a phone call today. “They conned ’em to say, ‘Look, we're on top of it. Don’t worry about it. Everything’s fine.’ However, I believe that shareholders don’t have all information as to the background of the issue.”
Apple declined to comment for this article, but in its original statement on Maldonado’s proposal, the company essentially said that its existing diversity efforts were doing enough. “Our ongoing efforts to increase diversity are much broader than the ‘accelerated recruitment policy’ requested by this proposal,” Apple’s board wrote. It added that the company takes “a holistic view of inclusion and diversity” that extends to even app developers and suppliers.
Top stories
This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
Partner news
Latest news
Coldplay share new track “Hypnotised,” announce new EP “Kaleidoscope” (video) The five-track EP is described as a “sister release” to the band’s 2015 album “A Head Full Of Dreams”.
Disney unveils new poster for "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is set to be released in U.S. theaters on May 26.
Sweden reintroduces military conscription amid Baltic tensions The decision means that 4,000 men and women will be called up for service from 1 January 2018.
Military insurance fund has raised $812.000 so far: board of trustees At the beginning of the session, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan was unanimously elected the chairman of the board of trustees.