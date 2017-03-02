Bobby Moynihan to topline “Me, Myself and I” CBS comedy pilot

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bobby Moynihan is setting his next gig.

The Saturday Night Live featured castmember has been tapped to topline CBS comedy pilot Me, Myself and I, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Boyhood-like single-camera comedy examines one man's life over a 50-year span. It focuses on three distinct periods in his life — as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day and a 65-year-old in 2042.

Moynihan will play the present-day version of Alex Riley, a lifelong inventor who is always trying to glimpse into the future. But, to get over his current case of inventor’s block, Alex must instead look to his past. He joins a cast that includes Kelen Coleman as adult Abby, his daughter; and Brian Unger as Ron, Alex's step-father. Galavant's Dan Kopelman will pen the script and exec produce the Warner Bros. Television comedy pilot alongside Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Randall Einhorn, who will direct the pilot.

The casting puts Moynihan's future at NBC's Saturday Night Live in question. Should CBS pick up the pilot to series, Moynihan would exit SNL. Other SNL stars who have signed on to star in broadcast or cable pilots (like Will Forte, Andy Samburg and Nassim Pedrad) that have moved to series have typically exited the Lorne Michaels sketch show. Moynihan has been a SNL castmember since 2008. His credits include a voice role in DuckTales and features Inside Out and The Secret Life of Pets.