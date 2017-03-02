Armenia may participate in prestigious VTB Basketball United League
March 2, 2017 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s national basketball team may participate in the prestigious VTB United League, secretary general of basketball federation Artur Nazaryan told PanARMENIAN.Net
“We are currently negotiating to clear some issues so that we can officially announce our participations,” Nazaryan said.
In response to a question about BC Urartu’s unsuccessful performance at the Russian Super League, Nazaryan cited “objective and subjective reasons.”
“Taking that experience into consideration, we are now more attentive to details and won’t participate unless all the problems are tackled,” he said.
“Also, now we do have time to prepare and work out a lot, which wasn’t the case before the Russian Super League.”
Nazaryan failed to name the exact lineup but said that 12 players are usually included in the squad list.
“The thing is that Armenia is not represented in any international club tournament whatsoever, which brings about negative consequences for basketball. It’s impossible to maintain the audience’s interest with the national teams alone,” he added.
Top stories
"At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad," Mkhitaryan, who has scored five times this season, said.
Ghaem Maghami Ehsan from Iran took the second spot with 7,5 points, followed by Spain's Oleg Korneev (7 points) in the third position.
Aronian lost his final match against Dmitri Andreikin of Russia in his first defeat throughout the entire tournament.
The current format has been successful, popular and profitable since 1998 and is locked in for the next two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Coldplay share new track “Hypnotised,” announce new EP “Kaleidoscope” (video) The five-track EP is described as a “sister release” to the band’s 2015 album “A Head Full Of Dreams”.
You can now receive 50MB attachments on Gmail According to Google’s announcement, this update will propagate to all end-users over the next three days, so keep an eye out for it.
Disney unveils new poster for "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is set to be released in U.S. theaters on May 26.
Sweden reintroduces military conscription amid Baltic tensions The decision means that 4,000 men and women will be called up for service from 1 January 2018.