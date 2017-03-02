Armenia may participate in prestigious VTB Basketball United League

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s national basketball team may participate in the prestigious VTB United League, secretary general of basketball federation Artur Nazaryan told PanARMENIAN.Net

“We are currently negotiating to clear some issues so that we can officially announce our participations,” Nazaryan said.

In response to a question about BC Urartu’s unsuccessful performance at the Russian Super League, Nazaryan cited “objective and subjective reasons.”

“Taking that experience into consideration, we are now more attentive to details and won’t participate unless all the problems are tackled,” he said.

“Also, now we do have time to prepare and work out a lot, which wasn’t the case before the Russian Super League.”

Nazaryan failed to name the exact lineup but said that 12 players are usually included in the squad list.

“The thing is that Armenia is not represented in any international club tournament whatsoever, which brings about negative consequences for basketball. It’s impossible to maintain the audience’s interest with the national teams alone,” he added.