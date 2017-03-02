Disney unveils new poster for "Pirates of the Caribbean 5"

PanARMENIAN.Net - New concept art for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" has been released, AceShowbiz said. Debuted by AMC Theatres, the artwork sees some very angry-looking sea creatures called "ghost sharks." The sea creatures look scary as they seem hungry and ready to hunt their prey in the picture.

Aside from the concept art, Disney has released new poster for the fifth installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series. The poster features some of the main characters, including Captain jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Captain Barbosa (Geoffrey Rush), as well as the villainous Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem).

"Prepare for stories from the deep. A new trailer for ['Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'] is coming tomorrow," wrote Disney's official Twitter account. The new poster also features Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and Henry (Brenton Thwaites).

The official synopsis for the movie reads, "Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea... including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas."

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is set to be released in U.S. theaters on May 26. Directed by Kon-Tiki duo Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, the fantasy swashbuckler film also stars Kevin McNally, Orlando Bloom, Golshifteh Farahani and Stephen Graham.