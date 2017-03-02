You can now receive 50MB attachments on Gmail
March 2, 2017 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Thursday, March 2, Google announced it doubled the size of attachments you can receive through Gmail, with the maximum size raised from 25MB to 50MB. However, the maximum size for an outbound attachment is still 25MB, The Next Web reveals.
Google’s still very much wedded to the idea of people using Google Drive for large files, but it recognizes that many workplaces and individuals are yet to make the switch to Gmail and Gsuite. This move simply makes it easier for Gmail users to receive large attachments – like high-resolution photos, presentations, and photoshop files – from those holdouts.
According to Google’s announcement, this update will propagate to all end-users over the next three days, so keep an eye out for it.
And as pointed out by the folks at Android Police, Gmail storage is limited. It won’t take that many 50MB attachments to clog up your inbox.
