Coldplay share new track “Hypnotised,” announce new EP “Kaleidoscope” (video)
March 2, 2017 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Coldplay have announced the release of a new EP called ‘Kaleidoscope’, NME reports.
The five-track EP is described as a “sister release” to the band’s 2015 album ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’.
To accompany the announcement, the band have shared a new track from the EP, ‘Hypnotised’, which Chris Martin describes as a “new non-single”.
‘Kaleidoscope’, which also features the band’s Chainsmokers collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’, will be released on June 2.
It was announced earlier this week that Coldplay are to perform at a huge free concert in Germany this summer. Joined by Ellie Goulding and Chainsmokers, the band will play at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg on July 6. The event is being held on the eve of the 2017 G20 Summit.
Coldplay recently teamed up with The Chainsmokers at the BRIT Awards. The two acts played their new collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’. Frontman Chris Martin also performed a tribute to the late George Michael.
Meanwhile, Coldplay have again denied that they are planning to play two concerts in Israel later this year.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
You can now receive 50MB attachments on Gmail According to Google’s announcement, this update will propagate to all end-users over the next three days, so keep an eye out for it.
Sweden reintroduces military conscription amid Baltic tensions The decision means that 4,000 men and women will be called up for service from 1 January 2018.
Military insurance fund has raised $812.000 so far: board of trustees At the beginning of the session, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan was unanimously elected the chairman of the board of trustees.
French presidential hopeful Le Pen loses immunity over IS tweets Le Pen had dismissed efforts to lift her immunity as "part of the system that wants to stop the French people's candidate that I am".