The Chainsmokers confirm completion of debut album
March 2, 2017 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chainsmokers have confirmed completion of their upcoming debut album, NME reveals.
Titled ‘Memories: Do Not Open’, the record will reportedly be released on April 7. It is thought to be 12 tracks in length and its artwork is shown on the iTunes pre-order page.
Taking to Twitter this week, the EDM duo wrote: “And it’s done…”, along with a box emoji.
The album is expected to feature the songs ‘Paris’ and recent Coldplay collaboration, ‘Something Just Like This’.
Earlier this week, member Alex Pall issued a heartfelt open letter after the death of a fan. In the message, Pall described how the band were approached by the friend of a cancer-suffering British fan who had planned attend the band’s London gig but could no longer make it due to his health declining. The duo recorded a video message for the fan, who was able to watch it the day before he died.
“His dad thanked us for the message and I cried,” Pall wrote. “Not only does this break our heart but it reminds us of two valuable lesson[s]; it’s so easy to do little acts of kindness they can go such a long way, not only did this email exchange change our lives but we hope brought happiness to one of his last moments. So today just think about how much better it is to go that bit extra and do something positive.”
Pall continued: “And two life is fragile and spontaneous, hopefully many of you haven’t had to lose someone close to you unexpectedly and for those that have, trust me I know the feeling, so cherish those around you, never end things on a bad note and really value each minute you have with the ones you love. RIP Jake thank you for reminding us the importance of kindness and life.”
