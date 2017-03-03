Nicholas Hoult tries to break his hand in “Sand Castle” war drama trailer (video)
March 3, 2017 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released the first trailer for its war drama "Sand Castle". The nearly-two-minute video features an inexperienced soldier, Matt Ocre (Nicholas Hoult), who can be seen trying to break his own hand in apparent desperate move to get home from Iraq, AceShowbiz said.
The trailer also gives glimpses of Captain Syverson (Henry Cavill) saying to a man, "I've done this before. Locals will not work with us." The captain can also be heard telling Ocre, "You will not leave, until the problem is solved."
At the end of the video, Ocre can be heard saying, "I'd loved to say I'm in the fight for freedom." He then adds, "But honestly I don't belong here."
Set in Iraq in 2003, "Sand Castle" follows a group of American soldiers in the early days of the second Gulf War. Bearing witness to the heat and the horror is the inexperienced Private Matt Ocre, who is ordered to the outskirts of Baqubah to repair a water pumping station damaged by U.S. bombs together with several fellow soldiers. But, as Ocre discovers, in an atmosphere where resentment and anger fester, trying to win the hearts and minds of the locals is a task fraught with danger. It’s here, in the streets, squares and schools that he discovers the true cost of war.
"Sand Castle" is set to premiere on March 21 on Netflix. Directed by Fernando Coimbra, the film also stars Glen Powell, Logan Marshall-Green, Beau Knapp, Neil Brown Jr., Parker Sawyers, Sam Spruell, Sammy Sheik and Tommy Flanagan.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Egypt court finds Mubarak innocent in killing of protesters Judge Ahmed Abdel Qawi announced to cheers of approval from Mubarak supporters: "The court has found the defendant innocent."
Al-Qaida number two killed in coalition strike in Syria "All of al-Sham (Syria) will bear witness to the latest crime of America and the Crusader alliance," a statement said.
Pence used personal email for state business Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics on a number of security-related issues.
Russian envoy at heart of very Washington scandal Fellow diplomats said that Kislyak, a veteran of many years of US-Russian diplomatic rivalry, would be amused by the spat.