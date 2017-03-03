Spotify pushes past 50 million paid subscribers
March 3, 2017 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Back in 2016 Spotify had some 40 million subscribers. Now the music streaming service has announced it's pushed past 50 million paying subscribers, Engadget said.
Feel like helping the company celebrate? Well, you could start by listening to a certain song by Kool & The Gang. Soon enough, you could even stream it at a higher audio fidelity, too. Compared against Apple Music's reported (by CNBC) 20 million users, it shows just how far Apple has to go before taking on the current leader in the space, Engadget said.
