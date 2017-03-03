Mark Webber joins Joaquin Phoenix in John Callahan biopic

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Green Room” actor Mark Webber has joined the cast of Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” a biopic about quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan, Variety reports.

Joaquin Phoenix is set to play the film’s lead role. Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara and Jack Black are also on board to star.

Iconoclast and Anonymous Content are producing the film, which is based on Callahan’s autobiography of the same name. The title is taken from one of Callahan’s cartoons, which often touched on taboo topics.

Webber will play Mike, a fellow Vietnam veteran and friend of Phoenix’s character who he meets during his AA meetings.

Callahan became paralyzed following a car accident at the age of 21. He turned to art as a form of therapy, drawing by clutching a pen between his two hands. He died in 2010 at the age of 59.

Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, and Nicolas Lhermitte will produce the movie for Iconoclast, while Steve Golin produces for Anonymous Content.

Webber will premiere the fourth film that he has directed, “Flesh and Blood”, at the SXSW Film Fest this month in Austin.