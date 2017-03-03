Mark Webber joins Joaquin Phoenix in John Callahan biopic
March 3, 2017 - 13:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Green Room” actor Mark Webber has joined the cast of Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” a biopic about quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan, Variety reports.
Joaquin Phoenix is set to play the film’s lead role. Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara and Jack Black are also on board to star.
Iconoclast and Anonymous Content are producing the film, which is based on Callahan’s autobiography of the same name. The title is taken from one of Callahan’s cartoons, which often touched on taboo topics.
Webber will play Mike, a fellow Vietnam veteran and friend of Phoenix’s character who he meets during his AA meetings.
Callahan became paralyzed following a car accident at the age of 21. He turned to art as a form of therapy, drawing by clutching a pen between his two hands. He died in 2010 at the age of 59.
Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, and Nicolas Lhermitte will produce the movie for Iconoclast, while Steve Golin produces for Anonymous Content.
Webber will premiere the fourth film that he has directed, “Flesh and Blood”, at the SXSW Film Fest this month in Austin.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Pollution from Volkswagens could cause 1,200 deaths, study says The same team of researchers had estimated that excess emissions from Volkswagens sold in the U.S. would cause 60 premature American deaths.
French presidential race: Macron gets poll boost as Fillon crisis deepens Odoxa put Macron on 27 percent in the first round on April 23 with Le Pen behind him on 25.5 percent and Fillon on 19.
Bomb alert lifted after German town cancels Turkey rally "We received a bomb threat by phone at around 7:30 am (0630 GMT)," a local official from the western town of Gaggenau said.
Samsung chief's trial to start next week Lee was indicted on on charges including pledging 43 billion won ($37.24 million) in payments to a confidant of President Park Geun-hye.