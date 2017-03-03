First look at James Franco in dual role on HBO's “The Deuce”
March 3, 2017 - 14:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - James Franco takes dual role on HBO's upcoming new series "The Deuce" which has been previewed in some pictures released via Entertainment Weekly. Franco's characters, a hard-scrabble bartender named Vincent and his ne'er-do-well twin Frankie, are featured together in one of the photos, AceShowbiz said.
It turns out Will Seefried, a New York University grad student, stands in as Frankie in the scene, sitting across Franco. The 38-year-old multi-talented actor also directs the episode featuring the said scene in addition to one other episode.
"That turned out to be the episode with the most twin scenes in the whole season," Franco says months after filming the episode. "Now that I look back, I do think it was pretty crazy."
Written by "The Wire" creator David Simon and longtime collaborator George Pelecanos, the show follows the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York's Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s. It explores the rough-and-tumble world that existed there until the rise of HIV, the violence of the cocaine epidemic, and the renewed real estate market ended the bawdy turbulence.
Maggie Gyllenhaal also stars as Candy, a prostitute, on the porn drama. She is featured wearing a blonde wig and a belly-baring outfit while standing on the side of the street.
"The stereotypes and ideas we have about prostitutes and people who work in porn are too vague," the actress says. "I hope that this show, in a way, shines a bright enough light on a group of people who haven't had one shone on them."
Simon explained to The Hollywood Reporter how they approached the series, "You don't want to make porn to critique porn because that would be a venal journey - nor do you want to look down on people because that also is fairly dishonest." He added, "You really have to land it in such a way where it's a story about people and it's a story about markets - about the moment where something became legal and profitable and what happens to people in that environment when markets prevail."
Also starring Zoe Kazan, Emily Meade, Chris Bauer and Dominique Fishback, "The Deuce" hasn't got a premiere date just yet.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Pollution from Volkswagens could cause 1,200 deaths, study says The same team of researchers had estimated that excess emissions from Volkswagens sold in the U.S. would cause 60 premature American deaths.
French presidential race: Macron gets poll boost as Fillon crisis deepens Odoxa put Macron on 27 percent in the first round on April 23 with Le Pen behind him on 25.5 percent and Fillon on 19.
Bomb alert lifted after German town cancels Turkey rally "We received a bomb threat by phone at around 7:30 am (0630 GMT)," a local official from the western town of Gaggenau said.
Samsung chief's trial to start next week Lee was indicted on on charges including pledging 43 billion won ($37.24 million) in payments to a confidant of President Park Geun-hye.