Kristen Wiig in "The Last Man on Earth" comedy series featurette (video)
March 3, 2017 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kristen Wiig previews her mystery role on "The Last Man on Earth" in a featurette. Together with her former "Saturday Night Live" co-star Will Forte, they disclose a minor spoiler of her midseason debut on the series, AceShowbiz said.
"She is playing a character named Pamela Brinton," Forte, the series creator as well as its star, divulges. He continues, "We are doing something in the show that we've never done before." He goes on teasing that the "Bridesmaids" actress' appearance on the series will tell "a part of the story of this show's history" and promises that it will be presented in "a very fun and interesting way."
Both Wiig and Forte say that they are excited to finally work together again. "It feels like the old times, because we worked so close on 'SNL'," the actress speaks on the video. She continues, "Of course I'm gonna do the show. I love Will. I love the show. When he told me what it was, I was really excited."
The video features some of Pamela's hilarious scenes. Just like in the previous promo clip, she dresses in a garbage bag, presumably afraid to catch the virus, while donning protective goggles and a surgical mask. The clip also sees her dancing joyfully in patterned leggings and a bright silver vest. The video concludes with Pamela grabbing a bottle of wine and gulping it straight from the bottle.
The episode, titled "Got Milk?", follows the first moments of the deadly virus outbreak which are revealed through a special lens. It seems like the regular cast members of "The Last Man on Earth" go MIA in the episode which is simply titled "Got Milk?". It may be similar to the series' second midseason premiere which only featured guest stars Jason Sudeikis, Mark Boone Junior and Jacob Tremblay.
The new episode will premiere on Sunday, March 5 at 9.30 P.M. on FOX.
