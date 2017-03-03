Slipknot start work on their new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Slipknot have revealed that while they may be taking a lengthy break, they have however started writing for their new album, NME said.

The band last year finished the touring campaign for the album ‘5: The Gray Chapter’. They’re currently taking a break, but now drummer Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has said that they’re already looking to the future.

“We’re writing as a band, and with Corey [Taylor] as well,” he told WRIF-FM. Yes, we’re off, and we’re off for a while — for a long while. Okay, [it’s] much needed. We’d been touring for three years. Corey’s doing what he does, which is Stone Sour, which is awesome. And he’s living that life, which is awesome, ’cause he does really well and loves it; it’s his art. So he does that. And we’re writing. We’re beginning to write some music for Slipknot for the new record. He’s aware of it… So while we’re writing, he’s getting songs.”

He continued: “We’re not just gonna sit around … some of us aren’t just gonna sit around, because we’ve done that for 20 years. We just feel like writing. We’ve had so much fun writing The Gray Chapter, and people that started writing together during this album cycle never wrote together in 15 years, so things are a little bit different and it’s amazing and it’s fun, and we have a good time.”