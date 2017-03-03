Slipknot start work on their new album
March 3, 2017 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Slipknot have revealed that while they may be taking a lengthy break, they have however started writing for their new album, NME said.
The band last year finished the touring campaign for the album ‘5: The Gray Chapter’. They’re currently taking a break, but now drummer Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has said that they’re already looking to the future.
“We’re writing as a band, and with Corey [Taylor] as well,” he told WRIF-FM. Yes, we’re off, and we’re off for a while — for a long while. Okay, [it’s] much needed. We’d been touring for three years. Corey’s doing what he does, which is Stone Sour, which is awesome. And he’s living that life, which is awesome, ’cause he does really well and loves it; it’s his art. So he does that. And we’re writing. We’re beginning to write some music for Slipknot for the new record. He’s aware of it… So while we’re writing, he’s getting songs.”
He continued: “We’re not just gonna sit around … some of us aren’t just gonna sit around, because we’ve done that for 20 years. We just feel like writing. We’ve had so much fun writing The Gray Chapter, and people that started writing together during this album cycle never wrote together in 15 years, so things are a little bit different and it’s amazing and it’s fun, and we have a good time.”
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Pollution from Volkswagens could cause 1,200 deaths, study says The same team of researchers had estimated that excess emissions from Volkswagens sold in the U.S. would cause 60 premature American deaths.
French presidential race: Macron gets poll boost as Fillon crisis deepens Odoxa put Macron on 27 percent in the first round on April 23 with Le Pen behind him on 25.5 percent and Fillon on 19.
Bomb alert lifted after German town cancels Turkey rally "We received a bomb threat by phone at around 7:30 am (0630 GMT)," a local official from the western town of Gaggenau said.
Samsung chief's trial to start next week Lee was indicted on on charges including pledging 43 billion won ($37.24 million) in payments to a confidant of President Park Geun-hye.