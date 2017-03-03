Lorde announces second album “Melodrama”
March 3, 2017 - 15:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lorde has confirmed details of her second album, NME reports.
The New Zealand singer-songwriter released debut ‘Pure Heroine’ in 2013 and returned with new single ‘Green Light’.
Following her new single’s release, Lorde revealed that her new album will be called ‘Melodrama’.
In an Instagram post, Lorde wrote: “Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world.”
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the singer said the track “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.
She added that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”
“She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar,” Lorde sings on the song.
The track was co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff (aka Bleachers).
