PanARMENIAN.Net - Warner Bros. has released a red-band trailer for action comedy film "CHiPs". The trailer offers glimpses of Dax Shepard and Michael Pena, who star as Officer Jon Baker and Officer Frank "Ponch" Poncherello respectively, AceShowbiz said.

The footage sees Ponch arriving at the Federal Bureau of Investigation as he can be seen greeting Clay Allen (Adam Brody), "You're back already, dude. That's great!" Allen, whose right hand is injured, replies with profanity. Shocked, Ponch says, "Wow, that's a weird way to thank me for saving your life, buddy. But you're welcome." Allen fires back at Ponch, saying, "Oh, shooting me was an act of kindness?!"

The video then jumps into a flashback scene where a criminal tries to shoot Allen. "Don't move!" says the baddie. However, Ponch, who's trying to save Allen, ends up shooting both Allen and the bad guy. A man can be seen telling Ponch, "You gotta stop shooting Allen," while Ponch calmly replies, "That was my bad."

The three-minute video features Baker and Ponch's backstory, starting from the time when they hated each other until they are recruited in CHP and become best friends. The NSFW trailer also features Ponch's love life, male nudity, as well as some oral sex-related jokes.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Jon Baker and Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles but for very different reasons. Baker is a beaten up pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job - inside the CHP. The inexperienced rookie and hardened pro are teamed together, but clash more than click, so kickstarting a partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker's bike skills combined with Ponch's street savvy it might just work...if they don't drive each other crazy along the way.

Directed and written by Shepard, "CHiPs" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on March 24. The movie also stars Kristen Bell as Jon's wife, Rosa Salazar as Ava, Jessica McNamee as Lindsey Taylor and Vincent D'Onofrio as The Ringleader.