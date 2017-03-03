“Love Off the Cuff” to open Hong Kong Film Festival
March 3, 2017 - 16:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Love off the Cuff, the third installment of Media Asia's popular romantic comedy series directed by Pang Ho-cheung, will open the 41st Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) on April 11, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Love off the Cuff follows in the footsteps of Love in a Puff (2010), and Love in the Buff (2012), and tells the story about a couple who met when indoor smoking was banned in Hong Kong.
While the first film took place in Hong Kong, the second film relocated to Beijing, China, and now the third film is set in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong.
The second film of the series opened the 2012 Hong Kong festival. It is also the third time a Pang Ho-cheung film opens the festival. In 2014, his Aberdeen kicked it off.
The full lineup of the festival will be announced on March 14.
