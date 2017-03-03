Senseless Things rock band unveil 1st new song in 22 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - There was a time when Billy Corgan had hair. When long-sleeved tie-dyed t-shirts were many bands’ main source of income. When the very coolest kids in the club were the ones flailing their dreadlocks around to Daisy Chainsaw and Ned’s Atomic Dustbin. They were senseless days, and their champions, the Senseless Things, are back after over two decades to remind us just how gloriously grotty they were, Gigwise said.

Chief distortion-wielders in the UK’s wing of grunge alongside early Teenage Fanclub and Captain America and affiliated to bands such as Mega City Four and Ned’s in what was loosely termed the ‘fraggle’ scene (think filthy guitars, filthier hair and t-shirts only a mother would wash), Senseless Things enjoyed a half-decade of cult success with grunge-punk tracks like ‘Easy To Smile’, ‘Too Much Kissing’ and – oh yes – ‘Homophobic Asshole’ before splitting in 1995 and going on to work with the likes of The Libertines, Muse and Gorillaz.

The new single ‘Lost Honey’, cueing up a reunion gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 25, transports you back to those fragrant days with its two minutes of gnarly intoxication, Gigwise said.