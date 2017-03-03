EU in contact with World Bank about Greek loan request

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union says it is in contact with the World Bank to look at the issue of a loan to Greece, The Associated Press reports.

The World Bank traditionally provides loans for developing nations. Greece has been dependent on bailout loans from its partners in the eurozone and the International Monetary Fund since 2010.

EU Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said Friday, March 3 that the "Greek authorities have signaled that they would like to push ahead with further active labor market policies and one of those avenues would be through approaching the World Bank."