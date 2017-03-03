New Line developing horror film set in “The Wizard of Oz” universe
March 3, 2017 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New Line Cinema has scooped up a pitch from writer Mike Van Waes for an original horror film set in the world of The Wizard of Oz, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The project, which is in the early development stages, will have ties to the universe created in the 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum that was adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland.
Baum's story — about a young girl and her dog who are swept away to a magical world where she teams up with the Lion, the Tinman and the Scarecrow to face off against the Wicked Witch of the West — has been adapted numerous times over the years and also used as inspiration for various film, TV and stage stories. Along with the 1939 film, there most recently was the 2013 Disney live-action film Oz the Great and Powerful starring James Franco, and the characters have appeared on the ABC series Once Upon a Time. On stage, there was the 1975 musical The Wiz, and another hit show with Wicked, which began in 2003.
New Line has released a successful string of horror films over the past year, including the huge hits The Conjuring 2 ($320 million worldwide) and Lights Out ($149 million worldwide on a $5 million budget). This year, the studio will release Annabelle 2 (due out Aug. 11) and the first feature adaptation of Stephen King’s It (Sept. 8).
Van Waes has sold several pitches and scripts in the past 18 months. His Black List spec Hammerspace is at Warner Bros., and he sold a book proposal called Peeves to Harper Collins, which was picked up by Fox Animation through Temple Hill.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
China to target Taiwan, Hong Kong youth to boost loyalty An official said the government would this year organise trips for young people "to visit the mainland on study trips."
Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports At Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, traffic soared by 150% in the reporting period against 2016.
EU in contact with World Bank about Greek loan request Greece has been dependent on bailout loans from its partners in the eurozone and the International Monetary Fund since 2010.
Pollution from Volkswagens could cause 1,200 deaths, study says The same team of researchers had estimated that excess emissions from Volkswagens sold in the U.S. would cause 60 premature American deaths.