“Godzilla Resurgence” wins big at Japan Academy Prize awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - Godzilla Resurgence (Shin Godzilla) was the big winner, with seven victories, at the 40th Japan Academy Prize awards on Friday, March 3 beating out Makoto Shinkai's anime Your Name, which took three awards, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Godzilla Resurgence won best picture, while Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi jointly took the best director award for their work together on the Toho reboot of the iconic monster franchise.

In This Corner of the World (Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni), won the best animated award in an upset win over mega-hit anime Your Name, which won technical awards and best soundtrack.

Best actress went to Aoi Miyazaki for her performance opposite Ken Watanabe in Rage (Ikari), directed by Lee Sang-il. Koichi Sato won the best actor award for police drama 64 (Rokuyon)

Tom Hanks-starrer Sully, released locally as Hudson-gawa no Kiseki (The Miracle of Hudson River), won best foreign film, beating out The Revenant, Zootopia, The Martian and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Lifetime awards included one for auteur Seijun Suzuki, who died last month.