Serebrennikov's “Student” earns 7 noms at Russia's Nika awards
March 4, 2017 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's Nika film awards, the local equivalent of the Oscars, announced its nominations. Kirill Serebrennikov's Cannes film Uchenik (The Student) earned the highest number of nominations with seven, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The Student, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes last year and won the François Chalais Award, is to compete in the best film, best director, best cinematography, best music, best supporting actor and best supporting actress categories.
The film's lead actor, Pyotr Skvortsov, was also nominated in the discovery of the year category.
Alexei Mizgirev's Duelyant (The Duelist) and Nikolai Dostal's Monakh i bes (Monk and Devil) each scooped six nominations.
Andrei Konchalovsky's Rai (Paradise), Russia's entry in the best foreign-language Oscar race and the winner of the best director's Silver Lion at Venice, earned five nominations, including those for the best film and best director.
Directors Alexander Sokurov, Alexander Mitta and Pavel Bardin and veteran film critic Andrei Plakhov are to receive honorary Nikas.
The award ceremony is to be held at Moscow's Mossovet theater on March 28.
