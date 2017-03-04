Lizzy Caplan to join Michael Pena in sci-fi thriller “Extinction”
March 4, 2017 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Masters of Sex” star Lizzy Caplan will play opposite Michael Pena in Universal and Good Universe’s sci-fi thriller “Extinction”, Variety reports.
Sources tell Variety Caplan will play Pena’s wife in the film, which follows a man trying to save his family from an alien invasion.
Ben Young will direct. Eric Heisserer — who was most recently nominated for his script on “Arrival” — will write the screenplay with Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane.
Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville, who backed the highly-anticipated live action “Beauty and the Beast,” will produce. Mandeville’s Alexander Young of will executive produce, alongside Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe. Anna Halberg, will serve as co-producer.
Exec VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal. Erin Westerman will oversee on behalf of Good Universe.
Caplan most recently starred opposite Michael Sheen in Showtime’s critically-acclaimed drama series about the lives of the sex researchers William Masters and Virginia Johnson, “Masters of Sex.” Accolades for her performance, include an Emmy nomination and a Critics Choice Award nom for outstanding lead actress. She will next appear on the three-part BBC comedy series “Ill Behaviour.”
On the big screen she was most recently seen in “Allied” opposite Brad Pitt and also starred in “Now You See Me 2.” She is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group in the U.K., Rise Management and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.
