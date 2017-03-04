Ed Sheeran’s “÷” tipped to be UK’s best-selling album of 2017
March 4, 2017 - 15:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ed Sheeran‘s new album ‘÷’ is tipped to be the best-selling record in the UK this year, NME said.
His first album in three years, Sheeran’s third full length is the follow-up to 2014’s ‘x’. His debut ‘+’ was released in 2011.
With fans describing the record as “incredible”, bookmakers Betway are now tipping the record to be the biggest seller in the UK charts during 2017, giving it odds of 11/8.
‘÷’ has also been given odds of 7/2 to win Album of the Year at next year’s Grammys and 5/1 to sell more than Adele’s ‘21’ in its first month. At longer odds of 50/1 is the possibility of the record becoming the best-selling UK album in history.
Meanwhile, his upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.
London, Royal Albert Hall (March 28)
Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)
Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)
Manchester, Arena (22, 23)
Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)
Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)
London, The O2 (May 1, 2)
