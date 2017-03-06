Netflix in talks for more episodes of “Gilmore Girls” revival

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix does want more "Gilmore Girls". Following the positive responses from fans to "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life", the streaming giant has been in "preliminary" talks with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino about the possibility of making new episodes of the revival, AceShowbiz said.

"We obviously loved the success of the show (and) fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos tells the Press Association. "The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but (series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino) sure delivered and people were really excited about more."

He adds, "And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that," before stressing that the talks are still in "very preliminary" stage. He notes, though, that the show left open the possibility for more episodes in its finale.

"A Year in the Life" finale "Fall" ended with a big cliffhanger as Rory told her mom Lorelai that she's pregnant, bringing the series full circle. It left a question open about who the father is.

Daniel Palladino told EW in December that "it was an open ending and there's a lot of unanswered questions about what her next move would be." Amy Sherman-Palladino added, "By the way, Rory doesn't have to keep the baby. There are choices here that she can make. It's just the left turn. It's that curveball that life throws you."

Meanwhile, star Alexis Bledel said this when asked about the possibility of more "Gilmore Girls" episodes, "I think that came together in 'A Year in the Life'. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story."