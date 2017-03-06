Turkey's competition board opens probe into Google
March 6, 2017 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday, March 6 it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law, Reuters says.
In a statement on its website, the authority said the probe aimed to determine whether Google's contracts with equipment producers, in addition to its mobile communications systems, applications, and provision of services, had violated the law.
The competition authority had previously concluded that opening an investigation into the company was not necessary, but decided to change its decision after a second evaluation.
