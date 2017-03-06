Google reveals HP's Chromebook for schools hitting shelves in April

PanARMENIAN.Net - In a blog post celebrating the popularity of Chromebooks in Swedish schools, Google has quietly announced a new Chrome OS laptop from HP: the Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition. There are no full specs as of yet, but Google says the device will be hitting shelves in mid-April. It’s a “rugged” convertible, with a front-facing camera designed to be used in tablet mode, USB-C charging, and an optional stylus — all features “designed for the specific needs of schools,” says Google, according to The Verge.

From this brief picture, it seems the G11 will follow in the footsteps of a pair of Chrome OS laptops from Acer and Asus announced earlier this year. They, too, were designed for use in the classroom, and share many of the same features of the new HP unit, including a rugged, easy-to-fix design that helps IT departments make repairs.

These laptops may all seem pretty nondescript, but Google’s strategy in this sector is paying off. By some estimates, Chrome OS now accounts for half the education market — outperforming both iPads and Windows devices thanks to a combination of low prices and ease-of-use. Another Chromebook from HP should only add to this appeal.