Oslo hosts exhibit on great graphic boom of American prints
March 6, 2017 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Museum’s new exhibition at the National Gallery, “The Great Graphic Boom. American Prints 1960–1990”, focuses on a largely unknown dimension of this American breakthrough, namely its keen interest in the graphic arts. “The Great Graphic Boom” opened on 3 March and will run until 28 May 2017, Art Daily said.
With its multicultural society and openness to refugees and immigrants, the United States was in full cultural bloom before, during, and after World War II. This sparked off an innovative creativity that would reverberate throughout the global art scene. Bold brushstrokes and vibrant fields of colour dominated the abstract expressionism of the New York school. Around 1960, however, many younger artists began gravitating towards other modes of expression and sought out collaborations with various fine-art printers. Pop art found its muse in the era’s popular culture and consumerism, while minimalism reduced everything to a system of repetitive forms.
Works by 23 artists, both well-known and less familiar, are on display. Featured attractions include Barnett Newman’s major Cantos series (1964) and Agnes Martin’s On a Clear Day (1973), as well as Robert Rauschenberg’s use of found objects and Jasper Johns’s reworking of mundane subject matter such as flags and letters. Lithography and silk-screen prints were the media of choice for many artists, while Helen Frankenthaler, Donald Judd, and Brice Marden explored older techniques such as woodcuts and etching. Roy Lichtenstein’s famous Brushstroke is a natural inclusion here, as are Andy Warhol’s portraits of Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie Kennedy. Other highlights include Warhol’s Campbell’s soup cans and Louise Bourgeois’s Ste Sebastienne.
The exhibition has been curated by Øystein Ustvedt.
Photo: Staatsgalerie Stuttgart
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Samvel Karapetyan placed 394th on Bloomberg’s 500 richest people list In 2016, Forbes named him the 28th richest businessman in Russia and the 549th richest person in the world.
Netflix starts working on technology that hands control to viewers The most complex versions could turn back on themselves, so viewers could in theory watch dramas that are “infinite”.
Britain says 13 potential terror attacks foiled since 2013 A study found Islamic-inspired terror offences almost doubled, from 12 each year between 1998 and 2010 to 23 each year in the following five years.
Syrian fighters cut main road out of IS stronghold Fighters from the Syria Democratic Forces have been on the offensive under the cover of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes since November.