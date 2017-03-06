HIM confirm split, announce farewell tour
March 6, 2017 - 16:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HIM's frontman Ville Valo has confirmed that the band are going to split at the end of 2017, Gigwise reveals.
The surprising news of the Love Metal stars retiring was announced on the band's Facebook page, and has left fans in tatters.
Of the decision Valo said: "After quarter of a century of Love and Metal intertwined we sincerely feel HIM has run its unnatural course and adieus must be said in order to make way for sights, scents and sounds yet unexplored. We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key. Thank you."
The post also praised the band: "Over the course of eight studio albums, HIM captured the hearts and minds of fans across the globe, drawn by their irresistible and inimitable style.
"Under the banner of their Heartagram logo – a potent symbol encapsulating the juxtaposition of the light and dark, the fierce and forlorn, and the evil and love found in their music - HIM filled venues and crashed charts the world over, collecting numerous awards, gracing countless magazine covers and becoming the first Finnish act to achieve Gold status in the USA."
Fans of HIM are a die-hard bunch and their band's merch was particularly popular throughout the noughties when goth/metal and emo music was dominating the mainstream. HIM created the majority of their back catalogue during this time.
There are those who stuck with them beyond the height of their popularity, supporting them in this decade that has seen them relase only two albums and have their original drummer Gas Lipstick leave in 2015.
But fortunately the split isn't overly abrupt and HIM will embark on a Russia, Europe and the UK, with US. The tour is split between a short summer (June/July) and a winter jaunt (November/December). The Roundhouse will be their last ever show so expect emotions to be pretty high.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Samvel Karapetyan placed 394th on Bloomberg’s 500 richest people list In 2016, Forbes named him the 28th richest businessman in Russia and the 549th richest person in the world.
Netflix starts working on technology that hands control to viewers The most complex versions could turn back on themselves, so viewers could in theory watch dramas that are “infinite”.
Britain says 13 potential terror attacks foiled since 2013 A study found Islamic-inspired terror offences almost doubled, from 12 each year between 1998 and 2010 to 23 each year in the following five years.
Syrian fighters cut main road out of IS stronghold Fighters from the Syria Democratic Forces have been on the offensive under the cover of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes since November.