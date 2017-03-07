Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep to star in Steven Spielberg's “The Post”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep will share screen for the first time in upcoming movie "The Post". As AceShowbiz reports citing Deadline, Steven Spielberg will be the helmer of the movie. The spec was written by Liz Hannah last fall and has been purchased by Amy Pascal's Pascal Pictures.

Set in 1971, "The Post" centers on The Washington Post's attempt in publishing classified Pentagon Papers, which detailed the questionable military actions in Vietnam War. Editor Bradlee (Hanks) teams up with his publisher Kay Graham (Streep) to rail against the opposition from federal government in order they can publish the documents.

"The Post" is the fifth collaboration of Hanks and Spielberg. Both worked together for "Saving Private Ryan", "Catch Me If You Can", "The Terminal" and "Bridge of Spies". Streep, meanwhile, voiced Blue Mecha in Spielberg's science-fiction movie "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" in 2001. Although "The Post" marks Hanks and Streep's first collaboration on-screen, she starred in 2008's "Mamma Mia!" and 2006's animated movie "The Ant Bully", which both were produced by Hanks.

Hanks recently was critically praised for his performance in biographical drama film "Sully" as the titular character. Besides "The Post", Hanks' upcoming movies include "The Circle" and "Toy Story 4". Meanwhile, Streep was nominated for Oscar for her performance in "Florence Foster Jenkins", which marks her 20th Oscar nomination.

"The Post" will reportedly be produced by Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger with Rachel O'Connor, Adam Somner, Tim and Trevor White executive producing. Release date hasn't been announced yet.