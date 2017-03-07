PanARMENIAN.Net - FX has released another teaser for the third season of "Fargo" and this time features some of its main characters. The 30-second video gives first look at Ewan McGregor, who is completely unrecognizable as a balding parole officer, Ray Stussy, AceShowbiz said.

He sports a padded stomach and mustache with receding hairline to play one of the pair of the twins. His other role is Emmit, who is described as a handsome real estate mogul and whom Ray blames for the way his life has turned out.

Ray is joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Nikki Swango, a recent parolee and Ray's girlfriend, at an eatery. The duo doesn't look happy and is quickly leaving the diner after a police officer, Gloria Burgle portrayed by Carrie Coon, arrives.

Gloria is the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them.

"Fargo" season 3 also stars David Thewlis as V.M. Vargas, a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether The Parking Lot King likes it or not. Jim Gaffigan plays Gloria's deputy, Scoot McNairy is cast as a pothead who lives a life of crime, Shea Whigham portrays Meeker County's Chief of Police named Moe Dammick, Michael Stuhlbarg is Emmit's trusted advisor, and Thomas Mann takes the role of an acclaimed science-fiction writer.

"Fargo" season 3 is directed and written by creator/showrunner Noah Hawley. The new season is set to premiere Wednesday, April 19 at 10 P.M. on FX.