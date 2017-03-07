Margot Robbie to star as Maid Marian in “Robin Hood”-inspired movie
March 7, 2017 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Margot Robbie is set to star as Maid Marian in a new film set in an alternate Robin Hood universe, Variety reports.
Sony Pictures just landed the spec “Marian” following a heated bidding war. Robbie will also produce the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, along with Donald De Line and Amy Pascal. LuckyChap has produced several projects this past year. They just wrapped production on “I, Tonya,” which Miramax will be distributing, while “Bad Monkeys” and “Beautiful Things” are still in development.
The film — written by Pete Barry — follows the classic character from the “Robin Hood” stories. In this new take, Marian picks up the cause to lead her people into a pivotal war after the love of her life, Robin Hood, dies. She comes to power, charging into a battle that will not only decide the fate of the kingdom, but also see her don the mantle of the man she loved.
While there are several studios working on new takes on the “Robin Hood” tale, this is the only film that focuses on the heroic damsel.
Robbie just wrapped production on the Tonya Harding biopic, “I, Tonya,” and will soon star in Fox Searchlight’s untitled film about “Winnie the Pooh” author A.A. Milne. She also recently lent her voice to Sony’s live-action/animation hybrid “Peter Rabbit.”
Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Iraq security forces seize Mosul's main government complex A special Rapid Response team stormed the Nineveh governorate building and the surrounding government complex in an overnight raid.
Trump wants Congress to probe leaks of classified info: White House "We want the House and Senate intelligence committees to look into this, and we haven't had that request yet," Sean Spicer said.
U.S. starts deploying THAAD system in S. Korea after North's missile test The move is likely to deepen the conflict between S. Korea and China, which says the deployment destroys the regional security balance.
Artsakh forces control frontline situation as Azeris violate ceasefire The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army forces mainly refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.