Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce new “best of” album
March 7, 2017 - 13:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Lovely Creatures’, NME reports.
Cave and co recently hit the road for their first live shows in three years – the first since the tragic death of his son, Arthur. Now, before they return to tour the UK and Europe, the Aussie veterans will be releasing a brand new, career-spanning collection of their finest tracks.
“There are some people out there who just don’t know where to start with The Bad Seeds,” said Cave of ‘Lovely Creatures’. “Others know the catalogue better than I do! This release is designed to be a way into three decades of music making. That’s a lot of songs. The songs we have chosen are the ones that have stuck around, for whatever reason. Some songs are those that demand to be played live.
“Others are lesser songs that are personal favourites of ours. Others are just too big and have too much history to leave out. And there are those that didn’t make it, poor things. They are the ones you must discover by yourselves.”
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds release ‘Lovely Creatures’ on 5 May on CD, Triple LP, Deluxe 3CD with DVD and a Super Deluxe Limited Edition package.
