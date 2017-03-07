Gorillaz announce huge UK comeback show with their own festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gorillaz have announced their UK live return with their own festival at Dreamland in Margate, NME reveals.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been working on the new Gorillaz album for the much of the past two years. Last month, Albarn informed fans that the record was finished and that they were in rehearsals for live shows. Now, their first comeback show has been revealed.

In Metro, the animated band placed an advert for the Demon Dayz Festival – taking place at the Kent theme park of Dreamland in Margate on June 10 – with a full line-up to be announced.

Earlier this year, the band debuted new material with the anti-Donald Trump comeback track ‘Hallelujah Money‘ featuring Benjamin Clementine.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s animated band made their online return in September month across their social media accounts. They have since shared a series of online “stories” helping fans to catch up with the band members, as well as giving several interviews.

However, fans are still waiting for concrete news regarding the band’s new album. Their first album since 2011’s ‘The Fall’ was originally due for release last year, but now looks set to drop later in 2017 after animator Hewlett said it was “really fuckin’ special” and “can’t be rushed”.