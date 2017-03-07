Turkish foreign minister to speak in Germany despite venue closure
March 7, 2017 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's foreign minister said he would go ahead with a planned rally with Turkish voters in Germany on Tuesday, March 7 despite local authorities' closure of the venue, escalating a row between two NATO allies over campaigning for a Turkish referendum, Reuters reports.
"I will go. Nobody can stop me," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Hurriyet daily after a municipal spokeswoman in Hamburg said the center the minister planned to speak at had been closed down because it lacked a fire detection system.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Berlin on Sunday of "fascist actions" after local authorities in Germany withdrew permission for three other rallies supporting his plans to overhaul Turkey's constitution and win greater powers. The proposals go to a referendum in April.
Erdogan seeks strong support from Germany's Turkish community of 1.5 million voters to ensure passage of powers he says are vital for the security of a country facing threats from Islamist and Kurdish militants and still recovering from a failed July coup.
Turkish diplomatic sources said a new venue was being sought for Cavusoglu's meeting.
"They are trying to cancel all of our programs by exercising a pressure that is unprecedented in history...They are pressuring private properties and wedding halls to get contracts canceled," Cavusoglu said.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Exceptional loan to Michelangelo & Sebastiano exhibit announced The work has been a key part of the Royal Academy collection since it was bequeathed by Sir George Beaumont, entering the collection in 1829.
Christie's Paris establishes a new auction record for Diego Giacometti High energy was present in the Christie's Paris saleroom from the very beginning of the evening, opening with the poetic Tourterelle.
PosTransfer system to launch in CIS by year-end The decision to create a unified system of money transfers was adopted in the UPU Congress in Istanbul in September 2016.
Metallica and Iggy Pop team up at Mexico City show (video) Meanwhile, Metallica were recently named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.