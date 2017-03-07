Turkish foreign minister to speak in Germany despite venue closure

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's foreign minister said he would go ahead with a planned rally with Turkish voters in Germany on Tuesday, March 7 despite local authorities' closure of the venue, escalating a row between two NATO allies over campaigning for a Turkish referendum, Reuters reports.

"I will go. Nobody can stop me," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Hurriyet daily after a municipal spokeswoman in Hamburg said the center the minister planned to speak at had been closed down because it lacked a fire detection system.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Berlin on Sunday of "fascist actions" after local authorities in Germany withdrew permission for three other rallies supporting his plans to overhaul Turkey's constitution and win greater powers. The proposals go to a referendum in April.

Erdogan seeks strong support from Germany's Turkish community of 1.5 million voters to ensure passage of powers he says are vital for the security of a country facing threats from Islamist and Kurdish militants and still recovering from a failed July coup.

Turkish diplomatic sources said a new venue was being sought for Cavusoglu's meeting.

"They are trying to cancel all of our programs by exercising a pressure that is unprecedented in history...They are pressuring private properties and wedding halls to get contracts canceled," Cavusoglu said.