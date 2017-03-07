Stephen King reacts to 1st “It” movie, sequel begins filming later in March

PanARMENIAN.Net - Stephen King is seemingly happy with the first part of movie adaptation based on his horror novel "It". On Friday, March 3, producer Seth Grahame-Smith took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot which shows a special message from the author, AceShowbiz reports.

"Steve asked me to pass along that he saw a screening of 'It' today and he wanted to let everybody know that they should stop worrying about it as the producers have done a wonderful job with the production," the screenshot reads. The message suggests that King is happy with the movie.

King's novel "It" is adapted into two movies, with the first movie being directed by Andres Muschietti. The first movie is currently in the process of post-production and set to be released in the U.S. on September 8. The second movie, meanwhile, will reportedly start filming on March 17, six months before the release of the first film.

"It" is set in a small town in Maine, following seven children, known as The Losers Club, who have to face life problems, bullies and a monster. The monster, which takes a shape of a clown called Pennywise, terrorizes its victims by exploiting their fears and phobias.

"It" is listed by Publishers Weekly as the best-selling book in the United States in 1986. The novel won the British Fantasy Award in 1987 as well as received nominations for the Locus and World Fantasy Awards in the same year.

The first "It" movie will feature Bill Skarsgard, Finn Wolfhard and Javier Botet. Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer and Cary Joji Fukunaga write the script based on the novel.