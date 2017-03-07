Christie's Paris establishes a new auction record for Diego Giacometti

PanARMENIAN.Net - On 6 March 2017, Christie’s The Giacomettis of Hubert de Givenchy auction achieved a total of €32,748,500/$34,523,469 with 100% of the lots sold above their pre-sale estimate, Art Daily said. The top price of the evening was Diego Giacometti’s octogonal table aux caryatides et atlantes, executed circa 1980 which realised €4,162,500 (estimate: €600,000-800,000) establishing a new auction record for the artist. Active international biddings demonstrated the continued demand for exceptional pieces with prestigious provenance. Hubert de Givenchy’s long collaboration and friendship with Diego Giacometti started in the 1960’s when Givenchy met him for the first time thanks to Gustav Zumsteg, the director of the fabric company Abraham. The latter offered Givenchy his first piece by Diego Giacometti, a gueridon, sold tonight for €674,500 (estimate: €150,000-200,000). During decades, he commissioned numerous pieces of furniture and decorative art works such as a pair of Trees of life sold €2,706,500 (estimate: €300,000-500,000).

François de Ricqlès, President of Christie’s France: “We are very proud of these extraordinary results. Thanks to Hubert de Givenchy’s elegance and perfect taste, this sale was a beautiful tribute to Diego Giacometti whose new world auction record established tonight confirms his position as one of the most talented artists of the 20th century”.

High energy was present in the Christie's Paris saleroom from the very beginning of the evening, opening with the poetic Tourterelle, which far exceeded its pre-sale estimate (€20,000-30,000) and realised €194,500. The enthusiasm continued throughout the sale with further standout results for the first piece Hubert de Givenchy ever commissioned to Diego Giacometti : the Grande console aux cerfs, which sold for €2,650,500 (estimate: €400,000-600,000). Noteworthy prices were also realised for the white plaster lantern selling for €2,258,500 and for the paire de photophores au cerf which realised €818,500. Alberto Giacometti’s gilt bronze Coupe was sold for €1,322,500 after a long lasting battle between three bidders sitting in the room.