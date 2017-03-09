Jim Broadbent talks his mystery role in “Game of Thrones” season 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - Up until recently, people didn't have an idea about what significant role that Jim Broadbent, the first new addition cast for season 7, would play on "Game of Thrones". In a recent interview, the Academy Award winner finally revealed major details about his mystery role, going opposite the series' highly secretive tradition, AceShowbiz said.

During an interview with ScreenCrush, the British actor was asked about his role on HBO's hit series. Although he demurred at first, he eventually spilled the beans. "I'm a maester, an archmaester. I'm an old professor character," he revealed.

In addition to his character's details, the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II" star added, "I did five episodes. I did sort of one major scene in each episode." Given that the seventh season will only have seven episodes, appearing in five episodes of them suggests that his role is indeed significant. Broadbent also revealed that he would share screen with John Bradley's Samwell Tarly.

Broadbent's revelation adds the speculation that the mystery role he has landed is Maester Marwyn, a character who is featured in Samwell's adventure at the Citadel. Should Broadbent play Marwyn, it seems that Broadbent's character does not get to meet the Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) just yet, although in George R. R. Martin's "A Feast for Crows" Marwyn sets off to go finding the Mother of Dragons. The actor said in the interview, "I didn't get to go out on location." He also added that he was not involved in any action sequences involving CGI.

Apparently, Maester Marwyn's name is not the only character name that has surfaced for Broadbent's role prediction. Watchers on the Wall mentions that he may play Archmaester Ebrose. According to the site's source, the "A Song of Ice and Fire" character will be appearing in the upcoming season. Ebrose is a "maester of the Citadel, where he is mostly mentioned in conjunction with his area of expertise-healing-and his distinct silver mask and rod."

"Game of Thrones" star Liam Cunningham recently accidentally revealed that HBO will premiere the seventh season of the series this July. Several unofficial set photos also surfaced online, featuring a wight and Euron ship's the Silence. Earlier this week, HBO unearthed an in production teaser for the upcoming installment of the hit series.