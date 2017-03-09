Eva Green circling Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of “Dumbo”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Eva Green is in early talks for the female lead in Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of “Dumbo” at Disney, Variety said.

Sources say Disney is still looking to find its star, as a deal for Chris Pine to play the male lead fell through in recent days.

Burton is attached to direct from Ehren Kruger’s script. Justin Springer, who worked on “Tron: Legacy” and “Oblivion,” is producing with Kruger.

The original story followed a ridiculed baby circus elephant, who, with the help of a mouse, worked to achieve his full potential. Burton’s film will be a mix of live action and animation.

The studio’s emphasis on live-action movies comes after the success of “Maleficent,” “Cinderella,” and “The Jungle Book.” Disney’s new take on “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson, is opening next weekend. It also stars Luke Evans and Dan Stevens, and is directed by Bill Condon. Disney has live-action reboots of “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mulan,” and many more in the works as well.

This marks the third time Green has worked with Burton, most recently starring in “Miss Peregrine’s School for Peculiar Children” last year.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.