Ed Sheeran announces massive North American tour
March 9, 2017 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ed Sheeran has announced a massive North American tour for later this year, NME reveals.
The British singer-songwriter’s new album ‘÷’ is set to hit number one this week after smashing streaming records. He is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury.
Sheeran has now confirmed a 48-date North American arena tour, kicking off in June and finishing up in October. It will see him play dates in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto and other major cities.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Monday (March 13) at 10am local time, with general tickets going on sale March 17. More information can be found here.
See the dates in full below:
