Ryan Reynolds meets brutal alien organism in “Life” sneak peek (video)
March 9, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Alien organism brings trouble in new "Life (2017)" sneak peek. The sneak peek features the spacecraft crew of Ryan Reynolds' character bringing home an organism which may prove life on Mars, but it turns out that the organism isn't as friendly as they've expected, AceShowbiz said.
In the sneak peek, Ariyon Bakare's Hugh Derry is doing an experiment on the organism while he is aboard the spacecraft. His crew, which include Reynolds' Roy Adams, are watching him from outside the experiment room, seeing Hugh using a tool to stimulate the organism with electricity.
The organism later reacts by grabbing Hugh's hand very tight. Things go bad as it refuses to release the scientist's hand and begins to hurt him very bad, much to the crew's shock and panic. Roy wants to get inside the experiment room, but his friends don't allow him to. The sneak peek ends with the organism breaking Hugh's finger, causing him to scream in horrible pain.
"Life" follows the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.
Directed by Daniel Espinosa, "Life" is set to be released in the U.S. on March 24. The movie will premiere at South by Southwest on March 18. Reynolds plays scientist Roy Adams in the movie, while Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Dr. David Jordan. Also starring in the movie are Rebecca Ferguson (II), Hiroyuki Sanada, Olga Dihovichnaya, Naoko Mori, Alexandre Nguyen and Camiel Warren-Taylor.
