Nine Inch Nails, Massive Attack to soundtrack Banksy hotel
March 9, 2017 - 17:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nine Inch Nails and Massive Attack have been announced to feature at a series of concerts in a piano bar in Banksy’s latest project, NME said.
Both acts along with film composer Hans Zimmer and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will perform pre-recorded gigs in the piano bar of the artist’s Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem.
The gigs are recorded specifically for the piano which plays along unmanned, much like the piano in the HBO drama Westworld, to the artist’s live tracks.
Last year, Banksy hosted Dismaland—his dystopian amusement park. Run The Jewels, Savages, Pussy Riot, Massive Attack, and others performed at the pop-up park.
Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails recently confused and delighted fans by sending them envelopes containing a strange black powder.
Fans received the envelopes after they bought the band’s new EP ‘Not The Actual Events’ from their website alongside a so-called “physical component”.
The envelopes contain a warning sticker saying the EP “may contain subversive elements that produce feelings of euphoria and [which] may be harmful and unsettling to the consumer”.
The sticker also advises: “This will make a mess.”
Once opened, the envelopes contain a series of band photos and texts that have been coated in some kind of messy black powder.
Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails have announced their first live show since August 2014, as part of the line-up for Panorama 2017.
The New York City festival, which takes place from July 28-30 at Randall’s Island Park, will also see A Tribe Called Quest playing their first show since the passing of Phife Dawg.
Nine Inch Nails returned in late 2016 with the ‘Not The Actual Events’ EP. Frontman Trent Reznor also confirmed plans to release “two new major” projects in 2017, clarifying to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that both would be released “under the Nine Inch Nails umbrella”. The group’s most recent full-length is 2013 album ’Hesitation Marks’.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Scotland raises possibility of new independence referendum in 2018 Sturgeon said a vote in Scotland, which opted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU, would be "common sense" as Britain prepares to leave.
VivaCell-MTS invested over AMD28 bn in Armenia's development The engagement of VivaCell-MTS employees in various projects has considerably boosted the culture of volunteering in Armenia.
Support for Japan PM dives in wake of school scandal: online poll A online survey by Nikkei found that Abe's support fell to 36.1% in a survey conducted from March 4 to 7 from 63.7% in the previous week.
Ryan Reynolds meets brutal alien organism in “Life” sneak peek (video) "Life" follows the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of an important discovery.