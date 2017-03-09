Black Sabbath confirm their split after nearly 50 years
March 9, 2017 - 17:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite rumors that they continue, Black Sabbath have confirmed that they have indeed split up after 49 years together, NME reports.
Last month, the band played what was billed as their ‘final gig’ with a career-spanning set in their native Birmingham. However, guitarist Tony Iommi then went on to say that he was ‘sure’ the band could make more music together.
“It’s just the touring for me. It’s time to stop roaming the world and be at home for a bit,” he said. “When you’re touring you’ve got to go out for six, eight, 12 months or whatever, and you’ve got a schedule that you have to do. Now, if I want to do some TV for a month, I can do that.”
The guitar legend continued: “I don’t think we’ve ruled anything out, apart from me not wanting to tour any more. Who knows? We may do something. We haven’t spoken about it. We haven’t talked about anything, really – but I’m sure something can happen somewhere.”
However, that’s no been cast into doubt with the band post what seems to be an official ending and obituary, with an image with the words “Black Sabbath: 1968-2017” along with the caption #TheEnd – along with a classic photo of Sabbath in their ’70s prime.
Back in November, Osbourne claimed he would continue making music following the band’s final tour. “It’s not me that wants to retire, it’s Black Sabbath,” he told Ultimate Classic Rock. “I’ll be continuing my own musical thing. My wife is good at telling me partial information, but I know I’m not hanging my boots up for a while.”
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Scotland raises possibility of new independence referendum in 2018 Sturgeon said a vote in Scotland, which opted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU, would be "common sense" as Britain prepares to leave.
VivaCell-MTS invested over AMD28 bn in Armenia's development The engagement of VivaCell-MTS employees in various projects has considerably boosted the culture of volunteering in Armenia.
Support for Japan PM dives in wake of school scandal: online poll A online survey by Nikkei found that Abe's support fell to 36.1% in a survey conducted from March 4 to 7 from 63.7% in the previous week.
Ryan Reynolds meets brutal alien organism in “Life” sneak peek (video) "Life" follows the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of an important discovery.