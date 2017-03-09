VivaCell-MTS invested over AMD28 bn in Armenia's development
March 9, 2017 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - During more than eleven years of operation, in the framework of the Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, VivaCell-MTS has allocated AMD 28,015,900,000 for the implementation of social investment projects in Armenia aimed at the improvement and sustainable development of various areas of social life.
Out of the above-mentioned sum, AMD 1,338,400,000 is set to be invested in 2017. On an annual basis, the total volume of social investments exceeds AMD 2.2 billion. Each year, over 82 public events have been organized on average.
The social investments program is based on a long-term comprehensive strategy, encompassing a wide range of sectors, carried out on a regular basis with the aim of ensuring sustainable development.
The main directions of VivaCell-MTS' social investments in various areas of social life over the years are as follows:
“For over 11 years VivaCell-MTS has been committed to its Corporate Responsibility agenda which lies at the heart of our value system. Large-scale social investments aimed at sustainable development are just a component of this agenda. It is equally important to contribute to the introduction and integration of the Corporate Responsibility institute in Armenia both at the company level, and through social investment projects with coordinated and regular efforts,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
The engagement of VivaCell-MTS employees in various projects has considerably boosted the culture of volunteering in Armenia. This model of corporate governance has been at the core of the company since the first years of its operation.
VivaCell-MTS is the only telecommunications operator in Armenia and the first company in the CIS to have implemented the ISO 26000 social responsibility guidelines.
