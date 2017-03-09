Mexican drug lord El Chapo movie in the works at Sony
March 9, 2017 - 17:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As he was in real life, Mexican drug lord El Chapo is proving to be a wanted man.
Sony is picking up the rights to Hunting El Chapo: The Thrilling Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captures the World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord, an upcoming book by Cole Merrell and Douglas Century, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
3 Arts Entertainment will produce the adaptation.
Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is the Sinoloa drug cartel boss who, in addition to being one of the most powerful crime lords of all time, had a knack for escaping his prisons. Three times he made headlines with his escapes, prompting massive manhunts. He was last recaptured in 2016 and extradited to the U.S. in January.
The project will compete with Fox’s thriller, The Cartel, which adapted Don Winslow's novel that was a fictional take on El Chapo, with Ridley Scott attached to helm.
Sony is hoping to bag a similarly big-name director, with Michael Bay at the top of the studio’s list of most wanted.
Hunting El Chapo is due to hit shelves Oct. 17.
3 Arts was involved in the producing of Bay's Benghazi movie 13 Hours as well as the Angelina Jolie-directed drama Unbroken.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Scotland raises possibility of new independence referendum in 2018 Sturgeon said a vote in Scotland, which opted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU, would be "common sense" as Britain prepares to leave.
VivaCell-MTS invested over AMD28 bn in Armenia's development The engagement of VivaCell-MTS employees in various projects has considerably boosted the culture of volunteering in Armenia.
Support for Japan PM dives in wake of school scandal: online poll A online survey by Nikkei found that Abe's support fell to 36.1% in a survey conducted from March 4 to 7 from 63.7% in the previous week.
Ryan Reynolds meets brutal alien organism in “Life” sneak peek (video) "Life" follows the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of an important discovery.