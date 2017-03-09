“The Night Manager” 2nd season in "early development" at BBC, AMC
March 9, 2017 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - While it may have originated as a one-off mini-series, The Night Manager, the lavish, Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie-starring BBC-AMC co-produced spy thriller, could be coming back for more, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The BBC confirmed Thursday, March 9 that a second season of the hit show was in the early stages of development, with original producer The Ink Factory again on board. But the U.K. public broadcaster also emphasized that a second run was not certain at this stage.
"The Ink Factory, BBC and AMC are in the early stages of developing a potential second series of The Night Manager, but nothing is definite yet and we have nothing to announce," a BBC spokesperson told THR.
Directed by Susan Bier (who won an Emmy for her work), the original six-part series, rumored to have cost in the region of $30 million, was based on the 1993 spy thriller by John Le Carre and told the story of a hotel manager and former British soldier (Hiddleston) who is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of a millionaire arms dealer (Laurie).
Such was the response to the show, with sales to more than 180 countries and numerous awards, including two Emmys and three Golden Globes, that rumors of a second season started bubbling up early on. But with Le Carre not having written a follow-up book and an adaptation of the prolific author's work never having been taken beyond original texts before, it was unclear whether it would be a possibility.
However, speaking at a conference in Jerusalem earlier this week, Bier confirmed to Broadcast magazine that a script for the follow-up was "slowly being adapted."
Whether Le Carre is involved in the second season is as yet unknown. The author, meanwhile, is preparing to bring his most famous character back from retirement, with the first novel in 25 years featuring George Smiley – the central fictitious spy in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Spy Who Came in From the Cold – due to be published in September.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Scotland raises possibility of new independence referendum in 2018 Sturgeon said a vote in Scotland, which opted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU, would be "common sense" as Britain prepares to leave.
VivaCell-MTS invested over AMD28 bn in Armenia's development The engagement of VivaCell-MTS employees in various projects has considerably boosted the culture of volunteering in Armenia.
Support for Japan PM dives in wake of school scandal: online poll A online survey by Nikkei found that Abe's support fell to 36.1% in a survey conducted from March 4 to 7 from 63.7% in the previous week.
Ryan Reynolds meets brutal alien organism in “Life” sneak peek (video) "Life" follows the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of an important discovery.