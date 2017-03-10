UN proposes measures to curb sex abuse by peacekeepers

PanARMENIAN.Net - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, March 9 proposed cutting payments to countries that fail to investigate sex abuse accusations against their troops deployed in peacekeeping missions, among a series of new steps aimed at stamping out the misconduct, AFP reports.

The United Nations has been badly shaken by the wave of allegations of sex abuse by troops it deploys in missions with a clear mandate to protect civilians.

Guterres said in an annual report that there had been 145 cases of sexual exploitation and abuse involving troops and civilians across all UN peace missions in 2016, up from 99 in 2015.

The increase is partly explained by the fact that more victims are coming forward, with some allegations relating to cases from previous years.

Guterres, who took the UN helm in January, said the United Nations "continues to grapple with the scourge of sexual exploitation and abuse, despite great efforts over many years to address it."

Four missions have the highest numbers of cases: MINUSCA in the Central African Republic, MONUSCO in the Democratic Republic of Congo, MINUSTAH in Haiti, and UNMISS in South Sudan.

Under UN rules, it is up to troop-contributing countries to take action against their nationals who face credible allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation while serving under the UN flag.