Suspect arrested after axe attack in German station
March 10, 2017 - 10:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday, March 9, Reuters reports.
A police spokesman said the suspected assailant had been taken into custody. One of those attacked was seriously injured. The spokesman said police were investigating whether more attackers had been involved but had no indication of that.
"We are not using the words 'rampage' or 'terror'," the spokesman said. He added there was no serious threat of further attacks. The rail station remained shut down, he added.
